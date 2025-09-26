Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge

The Muslim Students Organisation of India and the Sunni group Raza Academy have approached the Delhi High Court, contesting multiple FIRs and arrests concerning 'I Love Muhammad' posters. The groups state these posters were expressions of religious devotion.

The PIL claims the FIRs have a communal bias and infringe on fundamental rights. It highlights cases in locations such as Kaiserganj and Bahraich, where ordinary Muslim citizens are accused of illegal activities during peaceful religious celebrations.

The issue originated on September 9 when Kanpur police filed an FIR over boards with 'I Love Muhammad' on public roads during a Barawafat procession. The controversy, which Hindu groups criticized as a provocation, rapidly expanded across Uttar Pradesh and other states, leading to protests and police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)