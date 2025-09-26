Left Menu

Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge

The Muslim Students Organisation of India and Raza Academy are challenging FIRs and arrests related to 'I Love Muhammad' posters in Delhi High Court. The groups argue the FIRs are communal and infringe on fundamental rights, as they target Muslim expressions of devotion during religious festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Muslim Students Organisation of India and the Sunni group Raza Academy have approached the Delhi High Court, contesting multiple FIRs and arrests concerning 'I Love Muhammad' posters. The groups state these posters were expressions of religious devotion.

The PIL claims the FIRs have a communal bias and infringe on fundamental rights. It highlights cases in locations such as Kaiserganj and Bahraich, where ordinary Muslim citizens are accused of illegal activities during peaceful religious celebrations.

The issue originated on September 9 when Kanpur police filed an FIR over boards with 'I Love Muhammad' on public roads during a Barawafat procession. The controversy, which Hindu groups criticized as a provocation, rapidly expanded across Uttar Pradesh and other states, leading to protests and police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

