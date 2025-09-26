Dog Dispute Escalates to Family Clash in Thane

A minor incident involving a pet dog turned into a violent confrontation between two families in Bhiwandi, located in Thane district, officials reported on Friday.

The controversy erupted on Thursday at 11:30 am in Gayatri Nagar, Nagaon, when a dog belonging to Daya Suresh Chavan defecated in the courtyard of neighbor Omprakash Rao.

The altercation escalated when Rao's family verbally abused Chavan's sister-in-law. The situation worsened, resulting in Rao assaulting multiple Chavan family members with a wooden stick. Rao and his family are facing legal action, with Rao under arrest.

