Left Menu

Dog Dispute Escalates to Family Clash in Thane

In Bhiwandi, Thane district, a clash erupted between two families after a dog defecated in a neighbor's courtyard. The altercation, involving six injured family members, led to the arrest of Omprakash Rao for assault with a wooden stick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:44 IST
Dog Dispute Escalates to Family Clash in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor incident involving a pet dog turned into a violent confrontation between two families in Bhiwandi, located in Thane district, officials reported on Friday.

The controversy erupted on Thursday at 11:30 am in Gayatri Nagar, Nagaon, when a dog belonging to Daya Suresh Chavan defecated in the courtyard of neighbor Omprakash Rao.

The altercation escalated when Rao's family verbally abused Chavan's sister-in-law. The situation worsened, resulting in Rao assaulting multiple Chavan family members with a wooden stick. Rao and his family are facing legal action, with Rao under arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
2
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
3
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025