Gurugram Woman Exposes Police Harassment: Constable Suspended
A woman from Gurugram accused a police constable of stalking by tracing her car's license plate and contacting her via Instagram. Following her complaint, an FIR has been lodged and the officer suspended. The woman took to social media to voice her experience, garnering widespread attention and sparking vigilant actions by authorities.
A Gurugram woman has brought to light an unsettling case of police harassment, alleging a constable stalked her using her car's license plate details and reached out via Instagram. The incident underscores significant concerns regarding privacy and misuse of power by law enforcement officers.
The woman, Shiwangi Peswani, reported being followed by a police control room vehicle late at night. Subsequently, she received a comment on her Instagram reel from an account linked to the constable, which led to alarming direct messages. Despite initially being advised to block the individual, Shiwangi persisted in seeking justice, sharing her ordeal on social media.
The Gurugram police have since registered an FIR against the constable and suspended him pending further investigation. Authorities have assured the public that the matter will be pursued with due diligence, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations and the broader implications for police integrity.
