BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Threatening Call in Goa

A 'non-cognisable' case has been registered against BJP leader Mahanand Assnodkar in Porvorim, Goa, for allegedly threatening social activist Swapnesh Sherlekar. The case was filed on Friday, following an incident where Assnodkar purportedly called Sherlekar on Thursday night over a contentious video circulating on social media.

The video in question, according to Sherlekar, criticized the ruling BJP's opposition to declaring a wildlife sanctuary as a tiger reserve, which he suggested was hypocritical given the festival of Navaratri, during which the tiger holds significant religious importance. Sherlekar argued that the BJP had no right to celebrate this festival.

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway. In response, Assnodkar claimed to have called Sherlekar to challenge the video, which he believes undermines religious sentiments and disrespects the party and its followers. This case emerges just days after another activist, Rama Kankonkar, was assaulted near Panaji, leading to the arrest of eight individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)