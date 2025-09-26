Left Menu

BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Threatening Call in Goa

A `non-cognisable' case was filed against BJP leader Mahanand Assnodkar in Goa for allegedly threatening activist Swapnesh Sherlekar. Sherlekar claimed Assnodkar was upset over a video regarding a tiger reserve. The incident follows a recent attack on activist Rama Kankonkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:07 IST
BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Threatening Call in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 'non-cognisable' case has been registered against BJP leader Mahanand Assnodkar in Porvorim, Goa, for allegedly threatening social activist Swapnesh Sherlekar. The case was filed on Friday, following an incident where Assnodkar purportedly called Sherlekar on Thursday night over a contentious video circulating on social media.

The video in question, according to Sherlekar, criticized the ruling BJP's opposition to declaring a wildlife sanctuary as a tiger reserve, which he suggested was hypocritical given the festival of Navaratri, during which the tiger holds significant religious importance. Sherlekar argued that the BJP had no right to celebrate this festival.

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway. In response, Assnodkar claimed to have called Sherlekar to challenge the video, which he believes undermines religious sentiments and disrespects the party and its followers. This case emerges just days after another activist, Rama Kankonkar, was assaulted near Panaji, leading to the arrest of eight individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

