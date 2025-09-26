U.S. Tightens Grip on CDL Regulations for Non-Citizens
The U.S. Transportation Department has issued an emergency regulation tightening commercial driver licenses eligibility for non-U.S. citizens following a fatal crash in Florida. New rules demand stricter criteria, including employment-based visas and immigration status checks. California faces enforcement action unless compliance is met within 30 days.
The U.S. Transportation Department has taken decisive action by issuing a new emergency regulation aimed at tightening the eligibility requirements for commercial driver licenses for non-U.S. citizens. This move comes after a fatal crash in Florida involving an Indian national driver without legal authorization or English proficiency.
Under the new rules, non-citizens are ineligible for truck-driving licenses unless they possess an employment-based visa and pass a federal immigration status check. The crackdown includes an enforcement action against California, with a threat to withhold federal highway funding if the state doesn't comply within 30 days.
The regulation highlights the ongoing clash between the Trump administration and California over federal transportation policies. The tougher requirements are part of a broader effort to address safety concerns and the administration's drive to reinforce immigration standards in the trucking industry.
