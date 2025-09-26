Cybercrime Crackdown: The Arrest of Mohit Gochar

A significant breakthrough in cybercrime suppression occurred when the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre, Chennai, in collaboration with Jhalawar police, apprehended Mohit Gochar. The 33-year-old accused was key in supplying resources to cyber fraud syndicates across India.

According to police reports, Gochar, acting as an agent, provided essential items such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, multiple bank accounts, and fake SIM cards. These elements were instrumental in executing online frauds and facilitating illegal monetary transactions. His arrest yielded 136 fake SIM cards and various bank-related materials, indicating extensive involvement in cybercriminal activities.

The apprehension was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organized cybercrime operations. Led by DSP R Priyadarshini, the Chennai cybercrime team, supported by Jhalawar police, succeeded in bringing Gochar into custody. Currently, he is on a transit remand, awaiting further investigation into the larger network of cybercriminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)