R Venkataramani Re-appointed as India's Attorney General

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani has been reaffirmed in his role as India's Attorney General for an additional two-year term. This new term commences on October 1, with Venkataramani having originally succeeded renowned jurist K K Venugopal in 2022.

Venkataramani's re-appointment as the nation's chief legal advisor was facilitated by a recommendation from the Union government and sanctioned by the president, showcasing the trust placed in his abilities to uphold this constitutional position.

Venkataramani will continue to handle the responsibilities tied to this esteemed post as the current term concludes on September 30, further cementing his influence and dedication within India's legal framework.