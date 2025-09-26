R Venkataramani Re-appointed as India's Attorney General
Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been re-appointed as the Attorney General for India for two more years, starting October 1. His current term was set to end on September 30. Venkataramani, who succeeded K K Venugopal, was initially appointed in 2022 by the president on the government's recommendation.
