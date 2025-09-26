UCI Defends Inclusivity Amid Calls for Israeli Sports Boycott
UCI president David Lappartient reaffirms the inclusion of Israeli athletes in competitions, highlighting sport's role in unity, despite calls for boycotts. Following a U.N. report on alleged genocide in Gaza, the UCI, aligned with the IOC, resists using sport as a tool for punishment.
The world of international cycling remains committed to inclusivity as the UCI, the sport's global governing body, continues to welcome Israeli athletes to its competitions. UCI president David Lappartient emphasized this stance at the World Championships in Kigali despite mounting calls for sporting boycotts against Israel.
Reacting to a U.N. report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, the UCI faced pressure to ban Israeli athletes. However, Lappartient reaffirmed that sport should unite rather than sanction. Echoing the International Olympic Committee's philosophy, he stated, "We are a tool in the service of an ideal of bringing people together."
The debate over inclusivity in sports also involved the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, which faced protests during the Vuelta a Espana. Lappartient maintained the team's participation, dismissing pressures, including those from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to exclude them without legal justification.
- READ MORE ON:
- UCI
- David Lappartient
- Israel
- boycott
- Gaza
- genocide
- IOC
- sports
- culture
- inclusivity
ALSO READ
Journalists Caught in the Crossfire: Unveiling the Shadows Behind the Gaza Hospital Attack
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amidst Blockade and Military Offensive
Netanyahu Faces Global Scrutiny Amid UNGA Speech on Gaza Conflict
Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release
Trump Claims Imminent Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict Amid Tensions