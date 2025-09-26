Left Menu

UCI Defends Inclusivity Amid Calls for Israeli Sports Boycott

UCI president David Lappartient reaffirms the inclusion of Israeli athletes in competitions, highlighting sport's role in unity, despite calls for boycotts. Following a U.N. report on alleged genocide in Gaza, the UCI, aligned with the IOC, resists using sport as a tool for punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world of international cycling remains committed to inclusivity as the UCI, the sport's global governing body, continues to welcome Israeli athletes to its competitions. UCI president David Lappartient emphasized this stance at the World Championships in Kigali despite mounting calls for sporting boycotts against Israel.

Reacting to a U.N. report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, the UCI faced pressure to ban Israeli athletes. However, Lappartient reaffirmed that sport should unite rather than sanction. Echoing the International Olympic Committee's philosophy, he stated, "We are a tool in the service of an ideal of bringing people together."

The debate over inclusivity in sports also involved the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, which faced protests during the Vuelta a Espana. Lappartient maintained the team's participation, dismissing pressures, including those from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to exclude them without legal justification.

