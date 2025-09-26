UCI Defends Inclusivity Amid Calls for Israeli Sports Boycott

The world of international cycling remains committed to inclusivity as the UCI, the sport's global governing body, continues to welcome Israeli athletes to its competitions. UCI president David Lappartient emphasized this stance at the World Championships in Kigali despite mounting calls for sporting boycotts against Israel.

Reacting to a U.N. report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, the UCI faced pressure to ban Israeli athletes. However, Lappartient reaffirmed that sport should unite rather than sanction. Echoing the International Olympic Committee's philosophy, he stated, "We are a tool in the service of an ideal of bringing people together."

The debate over inclusivity in sports also involved the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, which faced protests during the Vuelta a Espana. Lappartient maintained the team's participation, dismissing pressures, including those from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to exclude them without legal justification.