Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

In a sobering address to the United Nations General Assembly, Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, highlighted the urgent need for global intervention in the Rohingya refugee crisis. With international aid waning, he described the situation as teetering on the brink of catastrophe, as millions remain in crowded camps with scant resources.

The Nobel laureate emphasized the destabilizing threat posed by the persistent conflict in Myanmar, which hinders the safe return of refugees. He voiced concern over potential food shortages in overcrowded camps, urging current and potential donors to bolster their support to avert a humanitarian disaster.

Stressing that Bangladesh is not the sole party liable for the crisis, Yunus called for international responsibility and action to pressure Myanmar into granting the Rohingya their rights. He anticipates the upcoming high-level conference to mobilize funds and draft a roadmap to secure permanent solutions for the displaced population.