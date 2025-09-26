Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point
Muhammad Yunus addressed the U.N. General Assembly, highlighting the dire state of the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh. He urged immediate global action amid dwindling aid and heightened regional tensions due to ongoing conflicts in Myanmar. Yunus called for sustainable solutions and increased international support to avert disaster.
In a sobering address to the United Nations General Assembly, Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, highlighted the urgent need for global intervention in the Rohingya refugee crisis. With international aid waning, he described the situation as teetering on the brink of catastrophe, as millions remain in crowded camps with scant resources.
The Nobel laureate emphasized the destabilizing threat posed by the persistent conflict in Myanmar, which hinders the safe return of refugees. He voiced concern over potential food shortages in overcrowded camps, urging current and potential donors to bolster their support to avert a humanitarian disaster.
Stressing that Bangladesh is not the sole party liable for the crisis, Yunus called for international responsibility and action to pressure Myanmar into granting the Rohingya their rights. He anticipates the upcoming high-level conference to mobilize funds and draft a roadmap to secure permanent solutions for the displaced population.
