Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

The Delhi High Court recently decided against removing certain social media posts targeting BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, classifying them as satirical and humorous in nature, rather than defamatory. The court emphasized the distinction between satire and defamation in the context of public figures.

Justice Amit Bansal, however, ordered three social media accounts to delete posts that contained obscene and sexually-suggestive language about Bhatia, reinforcing that such content cannot be protected under the guise of free speech. Bhatia's complaint arose after appearing on a TV news show wearing shorts, mistakenly caught on camera.

While acknowledging the potential defamatory appearance of the posts, the judge highlighted Bhatia's lack of privacy invasion, stating he voluntarily participated in a public debate. The court maintained that public figures should expect higher scrutiny, and granted no injunctions without hearing the posts' creators, allowing them to present defenses like 'fair comment'.

