Tragic Incident: Father Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Daughter

A 40-year-old father has been detained for the suspected murder of his young daughter, police reported on Friday. The victim, identified as 13-year-old Sonam from Bichaula village, was found lifeless in bushes under a bridge in the Anupshahr area.

Authorities received a call around 4 pm, leading to the discovery of the girl's body dressed in a school uniform. Investigations suggest that Sonam was picked up by her father, Ajay Sharma, from school on Thursday before being allegedly taken to a field, where he reportedly strangled her with a scarf.

Police recovered the girl's school bag from the field, corroborating Sharma's confession. Reports indicate that a history of theft allegations against Sonam had sparked family disputes. In a further attempt to cover up, Sharma informed the school of a fabricated story regarding his daughter's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)