Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh
The Ladakh administration detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA, citing his provocative speeches as triggers for recent violence in Leh. Authorities claim the detention was necessary to maintain public order, given the unrest tied to his activism and the ongoing hunger strike.
The administration of Ladakh has justified the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, claiming his provocative activities led to Wednesday's fatal unrest in Leh.
Wangchuk's series of speeches, referencing events like the Nepal agitation and Arab Spring, allegedly incited violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.
Officials argue his arrest was essential to restoring peace and preventing further disruption in the region, relocating him to a prison in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
