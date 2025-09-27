Left Menu

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh

The Ladakh administration detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA, citing his provocative speeches as triggers for recent violence in Leh. Authorities claim the detention was necessary to maintain public order, given the unrest tied to his activism and the ongoing hunger strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:10 IST
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

The administration of Ladakh has justified the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, claiming his provocative activities led to Wednesday's fatal unrest in Leh.

Wangchuk's series of speeches, referencing events like the Nepal agitation and Arab Spring, allegedly incited violence that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

Officials argue his arrest was essential to restoring peace and preventing further disruption in the region, relocating him to a prison in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

 Global
3
Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

 India
4
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Cr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025