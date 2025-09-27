Left Menu

Retired Financier Howard Rubin Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

Howard Rubin, a retired financier, has been charged with sex trafficking. He allegedly coerced women to fly to New York for paid sexual encounters, often using force and deception. Rubin, denying the charges, is held without bail deemed a flight risk. His assistant was also indicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:26 IST
Retired Financier Howard Rubin Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

Howard Rubin, a retired financier, was indicted on sex trafficking charges, reportedly forcing women to travel to New York to perform sex acts in his Manhattan penthouse 'dungeon,' prosecutors disclosed on Friday.

The alleged activities spanned from 2009 to 2019, involving an elaborate scheme where Rubin purportedly recruited women, notably former Playboy models, to engage in compensated sexual activities through force, fraud, and coercion. Rubin pleaded not guilty when facing the charges. Detained without bail, the court considered Rubin a flight risk, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn.

Rubin and his assistant, Jennifer Powers, who shared his indictment, allegedly expended over $1 million of Rubin's funds on the operation, the prosecutors further elaborated. His legal representative has yet to respond to inquiries.

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025