Retired Financier Howard Rubin Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

Howard Rubin, a retired financier, was indicted on sex trafficking charges, reportedly forcing women to travel to New York to perform sex acts in his Manhattan penthouse 'dungeon,' prosecutors disclosed on Friday.

The alleged activities spanned from 2009 to 2019, involving an elaborate scheme where Rubin purportedly recruited women, notably former Playboy models, to engage in compensated sexual activities through force, fraud, and coercion. Rubin pleaded not guilty when facing the charges. Detained without bail, the court considered Rubin a flight risk, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn.

Rubin and his assistant, Jennifer Powers, who shared his indictment, allegedly expended over $1 million of Rubin's funds on the operation, the prosecutors further elaborated. His legal representative has yet to respond to inquiries.