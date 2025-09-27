Intense Middle East Peace Talks: Trump's 21-Point Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his talks concerning Gaza with Middle Eastern nations have been intense. Both Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants are aware of the ongoing discussions, which Trump confirmed will persist as long as needed.

This week, Trump met with leaders and officials from several Muslim-majority countries to address the intensifying situation in Gaza, which is under heavy assault from U.S. ally Israel.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff disclosed Trump's presentation of a 21-point Middle East peace plan to these leaders, highlighting that negotiations have been intensive over the past four days and will continue until a successful agreement is reached. Trump, writing on Truth Social, emphasized that all regional countries are involved in the process.

Despite Trump's initial promise of a swift end to the conflict, a resolution remains out of reach eight months into his term. His tenure began with a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that ended when Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of 400 Palestinians in March.

Trump mentioned that Hamas is keenly aware of these discussions, with Israel informed at every level. Though further details were not provided, Trump described the discussions as "inspired and productive."

Amid Israeli bombardments, Trump officials expressed optimism for a breakthrough in Gaza negotiations. Global backlash has intensified over the humanitarian situation, with images of starving Palestinians, including children, drawing widespread condemnation. Many rights experts, scholars, and a U.N. inquiry have described the Israeli actions as genocide.

Israel defends its actions as self-defense following Hamas's October 2023 attack, which claimed 1,200 lives and saw over 250 people taken hostage.

(With inputs from agencies.)