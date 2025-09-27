Left Menu

Intense Middle East Peace Talks: Trump's 21-Point Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump engages in intense discussions with Middle Eastern leaders to address the escalating Gaza crisis. Presenting a 21-point peace proposal, Trump aims for a resolution despite ongoing Israeli assaults. Global outrage grows over the humanitarian impact, amid allegations of genocide and self-defense claims from Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:39 IST
Intense Middle East Peace Talks: Trump's 21-Point Plan
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his talks concerning Gaza with Middle Eastern nations have been intense. Both Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants are aware of the ongoing discussions, which Trump confirmed will persist as long as needed.

This week, Trump met with leaders and officials from several Muslim-majority countries to address the intensifying situation in Gaza, which is under heavy assault from U.S. ally Israel.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff disclosed Trump's presentation of a 21-point Middle East peace plan to these leaders, highlighting that negotiations have been intensive over the past four days and will continue until a successful agreement is reached. Trump, writing on Truth Social, emphasized that all regional countries are involved in the process.

Despite Trump's initial promise of a swift end to the conflict, a resolution remains out of reach eight months into his term. His tenure began with a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that ended when Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of 400 Palestinians in March.

Trump mentioned that Hamas is keenly aware of these discussions, with Israel informed at every level. Though further details were not provided, Trump described the discussions as "inspired and productive."

Amid Israeli bombardments, Trump officials expressed optimism for a breakthrough in Gaza negotiations. Global backlash has intensified over the humanitarian situation, with images of starving Palestinians, including children, drawing widespread condemnation. Many rights experts, scholars, and a U.N. inquiry have described the Israeli actions as genocide.

Israel defends its actions as self-defense following Hamas's October 2023 attack, which claimed 1,200 lives and saw over 250 people taken hostage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025