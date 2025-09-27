Left Menu

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, declared at the United Nations General Assembly that New Zealand will not recognize the state of Palestine. He highlighted the ongoing war and Hamas's control over Gaza as reasons for postponing such a decision, signaling a complex geopolitical stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:45 IST
In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced that the country will not be recognizing the state of Palestine at this time.

Peters emphasized the complexities surrounding the issue, citing the ongoing conflict and the presence of Hamas as the de facto government in Gaza.

He noted that uncertain future developments make it impractical for New Zealand to extend recognition, as too many questions remain about Palestine's statehood.

