Supreme Court Faces Major Test in Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Battle

President Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court to review decisions blocking his executive order to restrict birthright citizenship. His controversial policy challenges interpretations of the 14th Amendment and faces ongoing legal battles, with the administration seeking reconsideration by the court to alter citizenship rights in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 06:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has taken a significant step by asking the Supreme Court to review the legality of its attempt to modify birthright citizenship policies under the U.S. Constitution. This contentious move aims to reshape the widely accepted interpretation of the 14th Amendment and faces strong opposition in the legal arena.

Filed by the Department of Justice, two appeals come after lower court rulings blocked President Trump's executive order, which was initiated as part of his hardline immigration strategy. The order sought to deny citizenship to children born in the United States unless at least one parent is an American citizen or permanent resident.

Legal challenges have surged, with opponents arguing that the order violates the Constitution. With multiple injunctions in place, the administration aims to challenge the authority of federal judges through the Supreme Court. The outcome could have far-reaching implications on immigration policies across the nation.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

