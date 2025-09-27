Justice Demanded for Silverio: A Community's Heartfelt Farewell

In a heartfelt ceremony, family and friends in a Mexican town paid their final respects to Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, a 38-year-old father shot by a U.S. immigration agent in Illinois. His tragic death adds fuel to debates over immigration enforcement tactics.

Villegas had left his hometown of Irimbo in Michoacan state to seek a better life in the U.S. 18 years ago. Now, he has returned in a coffin. His killing, which took place after dropping his children at school, has attracted significant attention to the aggressive approaches by immigration agents in the U.S.

Authorities, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, are calling for further investigation into the incident. The community remembers Villegas as a humble and hardworking man, echoing concerns over safety for other immigrants in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)