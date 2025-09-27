Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Bold Anti-Drug Move: Rs 26.48 Crore Worth of Narcotics Destroyed

The Navi Mumbai police have destroyed narcotics valued at Rs 26.48 crore as part of an ongoing anti-drug initiative. This forms part of a campaign that has seen nearly Rs 38 crore of drugs disposed of this year, alongside considerable law enforcement efforts against traffickers and illegal residents.

The Navi Mumbai police recently took a significant step in its anti-narcotics campaign by destroying drugs valued at Rs 26.48 crore. The disposal was conducted officially at the Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja, Panvel, as announced by an official on Saturday.

This action was part of a larger effort against drug trafficking in the region, with the police having previously destroyed narcotics worth Rs 11.61 crore earlier in the year. Combined efforts in 2023 have led to the destruction of nearly Rs 38 crore in drugs.

The campaign has been rigorous, with 1,831 cases registered, 2,854 individuals arrested, and a special focus on foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking. The initiative, launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and spearheaded by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, aims for a 'Drug-Free Navi Mumbai'.

