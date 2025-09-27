Left Menu

Maoist Courier Charged Amid Deepening Naxal Investigation

The NIA has chargesheeted Abhijeet Koda, a key accused in a 2024 Maoist attack on security forces in Jharkhand. As an armed cadre of the CPI (Maoist), Koda was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy to expand the organization. The case arose from a February 2024 combing operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:07 IST
Maoist Courier Charged Amid Deepening Naxal Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally chargesheeted Abhijeet Koda, also known as Sunil Koda, in the 2024 case of a Maoist attack on security forces in Jharkhand. Officials confirmed on Saturday that Koda, hailing from Jamui, Bihar, is alleged to have played a key role in the criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) to further strengthen their activities.

According to the NIA, Koda was an armed operative serving as a courier and messenger for senior Maoist leaders. He was instrumental in the group's unlawful expansion and criminal activities. Investigations reveal that his involvement was part of a wider conspiracy by the Maoist organization to commit violent acts.

The case initially surfaced in February of last year when combined forces from Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a search operation in Jharkhand's Sundari Pahari forest area following reports of Naxal cadre activities. The operation resulted in a recovery of various items linked to the Maoist cadres, although the cadres managed to escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

 India
2
Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

 India
3
Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

 India
4
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025