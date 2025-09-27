Maoist Courier Charged Amid Deepening Naxal Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally chargesheeted Abhijeet Koda, also known as Sunil Koda, in the 2024 case of a Maoist attack on security forces in Jharkhand. Officials confirmed on Saturday that Koda, hailing from Jamui, Bihar, is alleged to have played a key role in the criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) to further strengthen their activities.

According to the NIA, Koda was an armed operative serving as a courier and messenger for senior Maoist leaders. He was instrumental in the group's unlawful expansion and criminal activities. Investigations reveal that his involvement was part of a wider conspiracy by the Maoist organization to commit violent acts.

The case initially surfaced in February of last year when combined forces from Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a search operation in Jharkhand's Sundari Pahari forest area following reports of Naxal cadre activities. The operation resulted in a recovery of various items linked to the Maoist cadres, although the cadres managed to escape.

