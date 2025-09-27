Seeking Justice: The Tragic Death of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Family and friends gathered in a small Mexican town to mourn Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, a father of two shot dead by an ICE agent in Chicago. His death has sparked calls for justice amid rising tensions over U.S. immigration policies.

Villegas, who left Mexico for the U.S. 18 years ago, was returned to his hometown in a coffin. His brother Jorge expressed deep sorrow, stating that although Villegas is finally home for a Christian burial, the pain of his loss remains immense.

The incident, following Villegas' routine drop-off of his children at school, has led to demands for a thorough investigation into ICE's increasingly aggressive tactics. Leaders in both the U.S. and Mexico are pushing for accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)