Hezbollah Remembers Nasrallah: One Year After His Death

Hezbollah is set to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of its former leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed by an Israeli airstrike. His death marked the start of a devastating conflict, as Hezbollah's influence waned. Pressures mount for the group to disarm amid ongoing regional tensions.

Updated: 27-09-2025 12:19 IST
On the anniversary of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death, the Lebanese armed group is preparing to honor their lost leader. Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike, an attack that initiated a war severely impacting both Hezbollah's strength and the wider region.

Hassan Nasrallah, a charismatic figure at the helm of Hezbollah since 1992, was known for his powerful speeches and strategic leadership that bolstered the group's influence. Under his command, Hezbollah became a prominent military and political force, backing Iran's regional ambitions and engaging in multiple conflicts.

The commemoration, marred by political tension and public dissent, continues despite governmental objections. As crowds gather, current leader Naim Qassem is set to address followers, reinforcing Hezbollah's stance amidst mounting international calls for the group to lay down its arms.

