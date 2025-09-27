Fake IAF Officer Busted: Rajasthan Man's Fraudulent Activities Unveiled
Delhi Police have arrested Tasleem Khan, a 20-year-old from Rajasthan, for posing as an Indian Air Force officer in a scheme to defraud individuals using fake invoices and letters. The investigation has linked him to multiple victims. Two mobile phones used in the crimes were seized, and further inquiry continues.
In a significant development, the Delhi Police have apprehended a 20-year-old male suspect from Rajasthan, identified as Tasleem Khan, on allegations of impersonating an Indian Air Force officer. This deception was part of a broader scheme to defraud individuals with bogus invoices and letters, as confirmed by police officials on Saturday.
The suspect, hailing from Alwar district, was implicated following a complaint from a Chhatarpur resident, who reported being duped of over Rs 2.52 lakh. The perpetrator allegedly utilized fake IAF documents to extract token fees and similar charges from unsuspecting victims.
During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated two mobile phones, reportedly holding evidence of Khan's fraudulent engagements, including communications with several victims. Investigators cited that at least seven individuals have been identified so far, with ongoing efforts to uncover additional victims and any accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
