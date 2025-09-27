Uddhav Thackeray Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra following heavy rains that have severely damaged crops throughout the state. He has also suggested a special legislative session to tackle the issue, criticizing the ruling BJP for its governance failures amid the crisis.

Thackeray emphasized the gravity of the situation by pointing out that heavy rains and swollen rivers have resulted in widespread damage, particularly in the Marathwada region, since September 20. The devastation has led to the loss of at least nine lives and the destruction of crops over more than 30,000 hectares, according to government reports.

In response, Thackeray has demanded immediate financial relief, urging the state government to offer Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers. Further pressure is being applied by the Opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, who have announced separate protests and are pushing for a formal declaration of a 'wet drought' status for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)