Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray urges a complete loan waiver for Maharashtra farmers after devastating rains damaged crops. He criticizes the BJP's governance and demands a special legislative session to address the crisis. The recent flooding has impacted over 30,000 hectares, with significant crop losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:02 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Farmers in Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra following heavy rains that have severely damaged crops throughout the state. He has also suggested a special legislative session to tackle the issue, criticizing the ruling BJP for its governance failures amid the crisis.

Thackeray emphasized the gravity of the situation by pointing out that heavy rains and swollen rivers have resulted in widespread damage, particularly in the Marathwada region, since September 20. The devastation has led to the loss of at least nine lives and the destruction of crops over more than 30,000 hectares, according to government reports.

In response, Thackeray has demanded immediate financial relief, urging the state government to offer Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers. Further pressure is being applied by the Opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, who have announced separate protests and are pushing for a formal declaration of a 'wet drought' status for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
2
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
3
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India
4
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025