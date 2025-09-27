Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Grandson Arrested for Grandmother's Murder

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, a 23-year-old man named Hoponta Hembram has been detained for allegedly murdering his grandmother. The incident occurred in Karamtola village. The police launched an investigation after finding injury marks on the victim, Sumidhan Hansda. The accused admitted his involvement during interrogation.

Updated: 27-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:52 IST
A disturbing family tragedy unfolded in Jharkhand's Dumka district following the arrest of a young man suspected of murdering his grandmother. The incident occurred in Manjhladih village's Karamtola area on Friday morning, under the jurisdiction of Shikaripada Police Station, according to authorities.

The arrested individual, Hoponta Hembram, also known as Jalpa Hembram, is the grandson of the deceased, Sumidhan Hansda, aged 63. Police responded to reports of the elderly woman's murder and subsequently recovered her body, which showed visible injuries on her head.

Following an initial investigation, police apprehended Hembram, who admitted to the crime during interrogation. The case has raised concerns locally and highlights underlying familial tensions. The accused has been formally charged for the murder, as per the senior officer overseeing the case.

