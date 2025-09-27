Controversial Figure Sonam Wangchuk Under Investigation for Foreign Ties Amid Ladakh Violence

Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh Jamwal, announced the investigation of Sonam Wangchuk for suspected ties with Pakistan following the arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative linked to his protests.

Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, is accused of inciting violence that resulted in fatalities and injuries, with alleged foreign funding and agenda.

The probe investigates Wangchuk's foreign engagements and protests, amid ongoing dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh leaders concerning the region's statehood and legislative status.

(With inputs from agencies.)