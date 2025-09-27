Controversial Figure Sonam Wangchuk Under Investigation for Foreign Ties Amid Ladakh Violence
Sonam Wangchuk, a key figure in recent violence in Ladakh, is being investigated for potential links with Pakistan. Detained under the National Security Act, Wangchuk faces accusations of using provocative rhetoric and seeking foreign funding. The investigation follows his role in protests and connections with Pakistani entities.
Ladakh's Director General of Police, S D Singh Jamwal, announced the investigation of Sonam Wangchuk for suspected ties with Pakistan following the arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative linked to his protests.
Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, is accused of inciting violence that resulted in fatalities and injuries, with alleged foreign funding and agenda.
The probe investigates Wangchuk's foreign engagements and protests, amid ongoing dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh leaders concerning the region's statehood and legislative status.
