Left Menu

Gaza Under Fire: International Calls for Ceasefire Amidst Mounting Casualties

Israeli strikes across Gaza have caused at least 38 deaths and increased international pressure for a ceasefire. Despite global calls and upcoming talks with Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on continuing military efforts. Gaza hospitals are nearing collapse and humanitarian conditions are dire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:37 IST
Gaza Under Fire: International Calls for Ceasefire Amidst Mounting Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties, with health officials reporting at least 38 deaths from strikes, including in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The ongoing conflict has intensified calls from the international community for a ceasefire.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained firm on continuing operations, despite international criticism and increasing diplomatic isolation. Meanwhile, negotiations involving US President Donald Trump are underway, targeting a potential agreement to ease tensions and secure hostage releases.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly, as hospitals struggle with shortages of resources and staff. The halt of aid deliveries has exacerbated conditions, leading organizations like Doctors Without Borders to suspend operations due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
2
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India
3
Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

Denmark and Germany Heighten Drone Defenses Amid Security Concerns

 Denmark
4
Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

Bail Granted in High-Profile BMW Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025