Gaza Under Fire: International Calls for Ceasefire Amidst Mounting Casualties

Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties, with health officials reporting at least 38 deaths from strikes, including in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The ongoing conflict has intensified calls from the international community for a ceasefire.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained firm on continuing operations, despite international criticism and increasing diplomatic isolation. Meanwhile, negotiations involving US President Donald Trump are underway, targeting a potential agreement to ease tensions and secure hostage releases.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly, as hospitals struggle with shortages of resources and staff. The halt of aid deliveries has exacerbated conditions, leading organizations like Doctors Without Borders to suspend operations due to safety concerns.

