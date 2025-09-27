Justice for Zubeen: Assam CM's Stern Warning Amid Probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that lookout notices have been issued against North East India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma in connection with the singer's death. Garg died by drowning while performing in Singapore on September 19, leading to calls for an extensive investigation.

During a Facebook Live session, Sarma emphasized that Mahanta and Sharma must travel to Guwahati to make their statements on October 6. He warned of intensified search efforts if they fail to comply, expressing the public's demand for justice for Zubeen. Lookout notices aim to prevent the duo from leaving the country.

Highlighting the seriousness of the investigation, Sarma mentioned freezing Mahanta's bank accounts and pushing for transparency with the involvement of a judicial commission. The Chief Minister assured he would involve the CBI if necessary and cautioned against anti-government politics or violence, underscoring that justice will be served within the law's framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)