Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

In a significant blow to international crime networks, Parminder Singh, also known as Pindi, has been successfully extradited from the UAE. The operation, led by Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, highlights Punjab Police's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

Pindi, a notorious terrorist linked with Babbar Khalsa International, was apprehended with the aid of Central Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of External Affairs, and UAE authorities. His capture marks a crucial step in dismantling a terror-criminal syndicate active in Punjab and beyond.

The extradition follows a ferocious pursuit by a dedicated team to locate Pindi, who was leveraging social media for criminal activities. His arrest not only underscores effective international cooperation but also signals the reach of law enforcement across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)