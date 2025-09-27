Top Military Brass Meet in Ladakh Amidst Rising Tensions
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma met with Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to discuss the security situation in violence-hit Leh. The talks centered on enhancing coordination between the civil administration and the army. The meeting underscored the Army's dedication to protecting the region and ensuring stability.
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes meeting, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Northern Command, met with Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to deliberate on the concerning security situation in Leh town.
The discussions were centered on assessing the overall security climate and addressing emerging challenges in the strife-torn region. Both leaders emphasized the vital need for seamless coordination between civil and military forces to uphold peace and stability.
Expressing gratitude, Gupta lauded the Army's relentless efforts in safeguarding the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by key military officials, including the GOC of 14 Corps, underscoring the Army's unwavering commitment to the region's integrity and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conquering the Roof of Arunachal: Indian Army's Exemplary Feat
Indian Army Bolsters Air Defence with Indigenous 'Anant Shastra' Missile Systems
Indian Army Unveils Ambitious Air Defence Enhancement Plan
In 'unprecedented operation,' Israeli army takes over mobile phones of Gaza residents to carry Netanyahu UN speech live, reports AP.
Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ