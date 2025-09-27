Left Menu

Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Citizenship Order

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court support for an executive order denying birthright citizenship to children born to illegal or temporary residents. Lower courts have blocked this order, and the administration's appeal highlights the ongoing legal battle over constitutional rights, poised for a potential definitive ruling by summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:38 IST
Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The administration of former President Donald Trump is pressing the Supreme Court to support an executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship. The order intends to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are either illegally residing or temporarily present in the country.

The appeal, disclosed by The Associated Press, sets a significant legal battle in motion. So far, lower courts have prevented the order from taking effect. As the issue advances to the high court, a definitive constitutional ruling could be expected by early summer. Meanwhile, the administration has not requested that the restrictions be implemented before the court makes a decision.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Cody Wofsy argues against the order, asserting its unconstitutionality. "This executive order is illegal, full stop," Wofsy stated, underscoring the efforts to ensure that citizenship of children born in the U.S. remains intact.

TRENDING

1
Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment

Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay abruptly ends speech at heavily overcrowded rally in Karur, several people in crowd faint; taken away in ambulances.

TVK chief Vijay abruptly ends speech at heavily overcrowded rally in Karur, ...

 India
3
Political Tensions Rise as Leader Rebukes Inaction Over Threats

Political Tensions Rise as Leader Rebukes Inaction Over Threats

 India
4
''Police please help,'' says TVK chief Vijay at Karur rally as a child appears to go missing, several faint in crowd, ambulances arrive.

''Police please help,'' says TVK chief Vijay at Karur rally as a child appea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025