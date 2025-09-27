Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Citizenship Order

The administration of former President Donald Trump is pressing the Supreme Court to support an executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship. The order intends to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are either illegally residing or temporarily present in the country.

The appeal, disclosed by The Associated Press, sets a significant legal battle in motion. So far, lower courts have prevented the order from taking effect. As the issue advances to the high court, a definitive constitutional ruling could be expected by early summer. Meanwhile, the administration has not requested that the restrictions be implemented before the court makes a decision.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Cody Wofsy argues against the order, asserting its unconstitutionality. "This executive order is illegal, full stop," Wofsy stated, underscoring the efforts to ensure that citizenship of children born in the U.S. remains intact.