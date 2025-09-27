Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct During Late-Night Traffic Stop
A 29-year-old man named Aditya Agarwal was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female police officer during a drink-and-drive check in Indiranagar. Agarwal refused a breathalyser test, demanded the officer speak in Hindi or English, and attempted to flee the scene. A case was registered and he was taken into custody.
A man, Aditya Agarwal, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a female police official in Indiranagar during a drunk-driving check. The incident occurred late on September 26 near a local pub, involving an altercation that went viral on social media.
According to police, Agarwal, suspected of being intoxicated, refused a breathalyser test and demanded the officer speak Hindi or English, refusing to converse in Kannada. A recorded video shows him arguing and attempting to flee the scene, during which he also allegedly threatened police personnel.
The female officer filed a complaint stating Agarwal used offensive language, seeking to provoke. Police have filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including intentional insult and criminal intimidation. Agarwal was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
