Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct During Late-Night Traffic Stop

A man, Aditya Agarwal, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a female police official in Indiranagar during a drunk-driving check. The incident occurred late on September 26 near a local pub, involving an altercation that went viral on social media.

According to police, Agarwal, suspected of being intoxicated, refused a breathalyser test and demanded the officer speak Hindi or English, refusing to converse in Kannada. A recorded video shows him arguing and attempting to flee the scene, during which he also allegedly threatened police personnel.

The female officer filed a complaint stating Agarwal used offensive language, seeking to provoke. Police have filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including intentional insult and criminal intimidation. Agarwal was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)