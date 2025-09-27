Left Menu

Mining Executive Survives Shooting in Jharkhand

Gopal Reddy, a senior executive of Indu Projects, was shot in the thigh in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. The incident occurred near the Kali temple in Moonidih, and police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. According to doctors, Reddy is out of danger.

A senior executive from Indu Projects was shot in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday morning, police reported.

Gopal Reddy, the vice president of Indu Projects, sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh while near the Kali temple in Moonidih. Fortunately, he is now in stable condition, according to doctors at a private hospital where he was admitted.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops to identify the suspects. Reddy's driver, Sanjay Roy, said the attackers approached on foot and fired at their vehicle.

