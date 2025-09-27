Amid Escalating Tensions, Trump's Gaza Ceasefire Plan Remains Unreceived by Hamas

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza ceasefire plan has not reached Hamas, the ruling entity in the enclave, according to statements from the group, as Israeli forces intensify their offensive on Gaza City.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that an agreement in principle might be on the table to free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and troop withdrawals, but Hamas has refuted receiving any such plan, while Trump remains vague on details. Meanwhile, the region experiences continued conflict as international discussions persist, with Trump set to meet Prime Minister Netanyahu soon.

On-ground reports depict a troubled Gaza, where military actions have led to significant casualties, the closure of key medical facilities, and a looming famine threat. As evacuations continue, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with the U.N. and NGOs raising alarms about the critical situation.