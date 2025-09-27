Tragic End: 24-Year-Old's Struggle with Marital Issues
A 24-year-old woman named Pooja, from Faridabad, tragically took her own life in a west Delhi hotel, reportedly due to unresolved marital issues. Authorities are investigating the case after Pooja's suicide note was found at the scene. Her parents' statements have been taken for further inquiry.
- Country:
- India
A young woman named Pooja, aged 24 and hailing from Faridabad, allegedly ended her life at a hotel located in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar. Police discovered her hanging in a room at Kesopur Mandi after reports of the incident surfaced on Friday.
Pooja's suicide note pointed towards unresolved marital problems, although no individuals were specifically named or blamed for her death. She had been married for just over two and a half years, adding a layer of complexity to the case.
The local SDM has been informed, and an Executive Magistrate is supervising the collection of statements from Pooja's parents. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is underway.
