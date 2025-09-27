Rising Waters: Andhra's River Alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised alarms over sharply rising water levels in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, attributed to heavy rainfall in upstream regions.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain reported that the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached a water level of 44.6 feet, prompting heightened vigilance. The Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district recorded inflows and outflows of 10.11 lakh cusecs, maintaining the first-level warning in the area, according to Jain.

In Vijayawada, the Prakasam Barrage registered flood water inflows and outflows of 3.83 lakh cusecs. Jain emphasized the urgency, stating a second-level warning may be issued by Sunday night or Monday. Residents in low-lying regions have been advised to remain alert, while district officials have been instructed to set up control rooms and ensure 24-hour availability. Meanwhile, police, irrigation, and municipal staff are on standby near riverbanks and ghats, continuously informing affected communities as light to moderate rains are forecasted in several districts on Sunday.

