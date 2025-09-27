Left Menu

Honorarium Boost for Swayampurna Mitras: Goa's Path to Progress

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a Rs 50,000 honorarium for 'Swayampurna Mitras' and nodal officers for their pivotal role in the 'Swayampurna Goa' program. The initiative, part of Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, aims to enhance governance accessibility and improve Goan welfare through comprehensive scheme coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday a Rs 50,000 honorarium for 'Swayampurna Mitras' and nodal officers. These individuals were recognized for their essential role in advancing the 'Swayampurna Goa' initiative.

During the 35th live interaction of the initiative, part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada,' Sawant highlighted the program's success in delivering governance directly to citizens. The 'Swayampurna Goa' initiative has benefitted numerous Goans, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by achieving full saturation in three Central schemes and significant coverage in state schemes.

Sawant expressed gratitude to the 'Swayampurna Mitras' and nodal officers, acknowledging their contributions as vital links between governance and the public. He commended their dedication for ensuring widespread welfare coverage and urged community involvement in fostering 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

