Illegal Arsenal Seized: Arms Dealer Caught with 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols

An arms dealer, Shaikh Nadim, was arrested in Bhubaneswar with 10 semi-automatic pistols. The Special Crime Unit nabbed him based on a tip-off. Ten pistols, ammunition, and magazines were seized. Police are interrogating Nadim to gain insights into his operations and are committed to curbing firearm smuggling in the city.

A suspected arms dealer was apprehended in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, reportedly caught with 10 semi-automatic pistols, police confirmed.

The Special Crime Unit of the city police arrested Shaikh Nadim, 31, near Dhauli Junction, acting on a tip-off. Nadim, from Jagathsinghpur, had been under surveillance for a month, according to Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

Nadim was reportedly en route from Puri on a motorcycle to sell the firearms when he was captured. Alongside the pistols, police confiscated 18 rounds of live ammunition and 10 magazines. Authorities are interrogating Nadim for further information on his network, with promises to dismantle the gun smuggling operations in Bhubaneswar.

