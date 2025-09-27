Left Menu

Tragic Argument Turns Fatal: Cousins Accused in Jhunjhunu Death

A fatal incident occurred in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district where a 35-year-old man named Vijay was allegedly run over by his cousin Pradeep and another villager, Maan Singh, following a heated argument after consuming alcohol. Both accused have been arrested, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his cousin and another villager after a heated argument erupted while the trio was drinking together. The unfortunate event unfolded in Jeeni panchayat of the Surajgarh area on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Vijay, was reportedly out with his cousin Pradeep and fellow villager Maan Singh when the group stopped near a petrol pump for drinks. It was on their return journey that tensions flared, resulting in a verbal confrontation.

Vijay reportedly exited the vehicle to make a phone call when Pradeep and Maan Singh allegedly ran him over with their car, dragging him a significant distance. Police have arrested both accused based on a complaint filed by Vijay's family, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

