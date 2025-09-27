Tragic Argument Turns Fatal: Cousins Accused in Jhunjhunu Death

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his cousin and another villager after a heated argument erupted while the trio was drinking together. The unfortunate event unfolded in Jeeni panchayat of the Surajgarh area on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Vijay, was reportedly out with his cousin Pradeep and fellow villager Maan Singh when the group stopped near a petrol pump for drinks. It was on their return journey that tensions flared, resulting in a verbal confrontation.

Vijay reportedly exited the vehicle to make a phone call when Pradeep and Maan Singh allegedly ran him over with their car, dragging him a significant distance. Police have arrested both accused based on a complaint filed by Vijay's family, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)