The Battle for Mumbai: Thackeray Cousins Unite in Epic Civic Polls

The upcoming BMC elections feature a multi-party contest, spotlighting the Thackeray cousins reuniting after two decades. Main contenders include the ruling Mahayuti and Opposition MVA, with several regional parties poised to impact urban governance. Candidates vie for seats influencing a civic body with a budget exceeding Rs 74,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:48 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on January 15 promise a multifaceted contest, notable for the political reunion of the Thackeray cousins after almost twenty years. Allies turning rivals, and an array of regional powers, add layers to this high-stakes battle.

Following the closure of nominations, a full picture of the electoral possibilities will become evident post-January 2, when the withdrawal period ends. Dominating forces include the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and an independently contending NCP, contrasted with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's coalition strategy.

The contest is not only about sway over India's wealthiest civic body with its Rs 74,000 crore budget but also an opportunity for smaller parties to assert significance in urban governance. Candidates from across the political spectrum are set to make voter engagement a multifocal issue, reshaping Mumbai's municipal landscape.

