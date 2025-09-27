Brick Blows and Brawls: Fatal Clash in Allahpur

A violent confrontation between two groups in Allahpur has resulted in the death of a 35-year-old history-sheeter, according to local police. The incident, which occurred late Friday night, left another individual injured and hospitalized.

Officers identified the deceased as Sajan Mehtar, who was struck fatally on the head with a brick during the altercation. Mehtar had a criminal history with 21 cases recorded against him, involving serious offenses like murder and robbery.

In the pursuit of justice, police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the deadly clash. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.