NATO's Baltic Defense Dilemma: Rising Tensions with Russia
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has called on NATO to enhance Baltic States' protection amid increasing Russian provocations in their airspace. This comes after multiple violations by Russian jets and drones. Lithuania supports a shift from air policing to air defense, though NATO is still investigating these incidents.
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called on NATO Saturday to bolster its defense of the Baltic States, following a series of Russian airspace violations that have heightened regional tensions. This plea echoes a similar request from Lithuania in light of recent infractions involving Russian jets and drones.
NATO leaders have confirmed repeated airspace breaches in the Baltic region and Poland, including an incident where several Russian drones were intercepted. Estonia reported an incursion by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, prompting escort by NATO aircraft.
Amid ongoing tensions, Lithuania's Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene has pushed for a shift towards a comprehensive air defense strategy, including ground-based defenses. However, NATO committee chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone emphasized the need for careful assessment before making such strategic changes.
