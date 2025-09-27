Left Menu

NATO's Baltic Defense Dilemma: Rising Tensions with Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has called on NATO to enhance Baltic States' protection amid increasing Russian provocations in their airspace. This comes after multiple violations by Russian jets and drones. Lithuania supports a shift from air policing to air defense, though NATO is still investigating these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:07 IST
NATO's Baltic Defense Dilemma: Rising Tensions with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called on NATO Saturday to bolster its defense of the Baltic States, following a series of Russian airspace violations that have heightened regional tensions. This plea echoes a similar request from Lithuania in light of recent infractions involving Russian jets and drones.

NATO leaders have confirmed repeated airspace breaches in the Baltic region and Poland, including an incident where several Russian drones were intercepted. Estonia reported an incursion by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, prompting escort by NATO aircraft.

Amid ongoing tensions, Lithuania's Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene has pushed for a shift towards a comprehensive air defense strategy, including ground-based defenses. However, NATO committee chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone emphasized the need for careful assessment before making such strategic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
3
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
4
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025