Left Menu

Mystery in Mubarakpur: Labourer's Disappearance and Death Sparks Investigation

The body of Dinesh Rajbhar, a 40-year-old labourer, was found in a field in Mubarakpur after he went missing the previous evening. Authorities have initiated a post-mortem examination and investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death. Rajbhar left home after receiving a phone call from a young man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:29 IST
Mystery in Mubarakpur: Labourer's Disappearance and Death Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The small village of Mubarakpur was rocked by the discovery of a body in a field on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Dinesh Rajbhar, was reported missing the previous day.

According to local authorities, Rajbhar, a 40-year-old labourer from Deoria Mansoorpur village, left his home on Friday evening after receiving a phone call from a young man.

With an investigation underway, police have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Family members, including Rajbhar's wife, Sunita, are left in shock as they await answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
2
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

 India
4
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025