Mystery in Mubarakpur: Labourer's Disappearance and Death Sparks Investigation

The small village of Mubarakpur was rocked by the discovery of a body in a field on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Dinesh Rajbhar, was reported missing the previous day.

According to local authorities, Rajbhar, a 40-year-old labourer from Deoria Mansoorpur village, left his home on Friday evening after receiving a phone call from a young man.

With an investigation underway, police have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Family members, including Rajbhar's wife, Sunita, are left in shock as they await answers.

