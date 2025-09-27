Mystery in Mubarakpur: Labourer's Disappearance and Death Sparks Investigation
The body of Dinesh Rajbhar, a 40-year-old labourer, was found in a field in Mubarakpur after he went missing the previous evening. Authorities have initiated a post-mortem examination and investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death. Rajbhar left home after receiving a phone call from a young man.
The small village of Mubarakpur was rocked by the discovery of a body in a field on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Dinesh Rajbhar, was reported missing the previous day.
According to local authorities, Rajbhar, a 40-year-old labourer from Deoria Mansoorpur village, left his home on Friday evening after receiving a phone call from a young man.
With an investigation underway, police have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Family members, including Rajbhar's wife, Sunita, are left in shock as they await answers.
