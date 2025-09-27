Controversy Over Medals for Wounded Knee Battle

The National Congress of American Indians has expressed strong condemnation over U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's controversial decision. Hegseth allowed soldiers to retain medals received for their participation in the 1890 Battle of Wounded Knee, a historical event that many historians label as a massacre.

In a firm statement, Larry Wright Jr., the executive director of the Congress, criticized the decision. 'Celebrating war crimes is not patriotic,' he declared. He emphasized how this move undermines ongoing efforts toward truth-telling, reconciliation, and healing necessary in both Indian Country and the United States.

This decision has sparked an outcry, highlighting the complex historical narratives surrounding the event and its lasting impact on Native American communities. The incident, often seen as a symbol of injustice, continues to resonate in contemporary discussions about historical accountability and reparative measures.