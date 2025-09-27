Left Menu

Controversy Over Medals for Wounded Knee Battle

The National Congress of American Indians condemned U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to allow soldiers to keep medals from the 1890 Battle of Wounded Knee, described as a massacre by historians. The Congress argues this decision harms reconciliation efforts between Indian Country and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:41 IST
Controversy Over Medals for Wounded Knee Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Congress of American Indians has expressed strong condemnation over U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's controversial decision. Hegseth allowed soldiers to retain medals received for their participation in the 1890 Battle of Wounded Knee, a historical event that many historians label as a massacre.

In a firm statement, Larry Wright Jr., the executive director of the Congress, criticized the decision. 'Celebrating war crimes is not patriotic,' he declared. He emphasized how this move undermines ongoing efforts toward truth-telling, reconciliation, and healing necessary in both Indian Country and the United States.

This decision has sparked an outcry, highlighting the complex historical narratives surrounding the event and its lasting impact on Native American communities. The incident, often seen as a symbol of injustice, continues to resonate in contemporary discussions about historical accountability and reparative measures.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
3
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
4
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025