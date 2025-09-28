Left Menu

Fadnavis Advocates for Dhangar ST Status Amid Protests

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed activist Deepak Borhade, asserting only the Centre can grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Dhangar community. Borhade's indefinite hunger strike has spotlighted their demand. The state plans to propose the change to the Centre. Talks are prioritized over protests to resolve the issue.

Updated: 28-09-2025 08:18 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed activist Deepak Borhade that the power to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Dhangar community resides exclusively with the Centre. Borhade, on an indefinite hunger strike in Jalna to demand the ST status, received this message over the phone.

The state government intends to initiate discussions with the Centre and submit a formal proposal. Fadnavis emphasized constitutional constraints, referencing the Bombay High Court's February 2024 dismissal of similar petitions, to clarify that states cannot resolve this matter independently.

Fadnavis discouraged fasts and protests, advocating instead for dialogue to address the community's demands, and invited Borhade to Mumbai for further talks. Meanwhile, the Dhangar community continues to seek a transition from the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) quota to the ST category, avoiding disruption to existing tribal rights.

