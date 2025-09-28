Kerala's Digital Revolution: Marriages Are Just a Click Away!
Kerala has pioneered an online marriage registration system through its K-SMART platform, allowing couples to register without being physically present. This initiative, launched across urban and rural areas, has led to over 62,524 online registrations, significantly reducing the need for physical presence in local offices.
In a significant move towards digital governance, Kerala has introduced an online marriage registration system, allowing couples to forgo in-person registrations. Utilizing the K-SMART platform, developed by the Information Kerala Mission, the initiative permits marriages to be registered from anywhere in the world.
The platform, operational since January last year and extended to rural locations in April, has already facilitated 62,524 online registrations out of 1,44,416 total marriages in the state. This change alleviates the need for physical presence, easing burdens especially for non-resident Keralites.
The initiative has been widely praised for its citizen-centric approach, showcasing digital efficiency in government services. However, Kerala officials emphasize that more awareness is needed to encourage widespread usage of the digital service.
