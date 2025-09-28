Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Stern Festive Season Warning Against Anarchy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt peace during the festive season, stating that anarchy would bring memorable consequences. This comes after violent clashes in Bareilly linked to canceled demonstrations. The government will take strict action against lawbreakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:08 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Stern Festive Season Warning Against Anarchy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delivered a stern warning targeting those who may attempt to disrupt the peace during the festive season. Speaking at an event where he inaugurated several development projects, he emphasized that any anarchist behavior would incur consequences so severe that future generations will remember.

The Chief Minister stated that the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' will not materialize in India and warned that dreaming or imagining such a scenario would lead to dire repercussions, including a so-called 'ticket to hell.' Adityanath emphasized that any attempts to disrupt law and order would be met with uncompromising action.

This warning arises after violent incidents in Bareilly, where clashes erupted following the cancellation of a protest by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan. The government remains resolute in taking stringent actions against those compromising public safety.

TRENDING

1
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

 Global
3
IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

 Russia
4
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025