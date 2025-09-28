Yogi Adityanath's Stern Festive Season Warning Against Anarchy
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt peace during the festive season, stating that anarchy would bring memorable consequences. This comes after violent clashes in Bareilly linked to canceled demonstrations. The government will take strict action against lawbreakers.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delivered a stern warning targeting those who may attempt to disrupt the peace during the festive season. Speaking at an event where he inaugurated several development projects, he emphasized that any anarchist behavior would incur consequences so severe that future generations will remember.
The Chief Minister stated that the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' will not materialize in India and warned that dreaming or imagining such a scenario would lead to dire repercussions, including a so-called 'ticket to hell.' Adityanath emphasized that any attempts to disrupt law and order would be met with uncompromising action.
This warning arises after violent incidents in Bareilly, where clashes erupted following the cancellation of a protest by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan. The government remains resolute in taking stringent actions against those compromising public safety.
