Election Commission Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Polls

The Election Commission is making extensive preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar and seven bypoll constituencies, deploying 470 officers as observers.

In its Sunday announcement, the commission highlighted that the team includes 320 IAS officers, 60 IPS officers, and 90 from other services, ensuring comprehensive monitoring.

Prior to the commission's visit to Bihar to assess election preparations, a detailed briefing for these observers is planned for October 3. With the Bihar assembly's term wrapping up on November 22, elections are poised to occur in November.

