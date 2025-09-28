Left Menu

Election Commission Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Polls

The Election Commission plans to deploy 470 officers to ensure fair elections in Bihar and seven bypolls. Among these, 320 are IAS officers, 60 are IPS, and 90 from other services. Observers will monitor elections as the Bihar assembly term concludes in November. A briefing is set for October 3.

The Election Commission is making extensive preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar and seven bypoll constituencies, deploying 470 officers as observers.

In its Sunday announcement, the commission highlighted that the team includes 320 IAS officers, 60 IPS officers, and 90 from other services, ensuring comprehensive monitoring.

Prior to the commission's visit to Bihar to assess election preparations, a detailed briefing for these observers is planned for October 3. With the Bihar assembly's term wrapping up on November 22, elections are poised to occur in November.

