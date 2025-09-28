Thane Municipal Corp's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions: A 198-Demolition Success

Since June, the Thane Municipal Corporation has rigorously pursued the demolition of 198 unauthorized constructions in line with directives from the High Court, an official reports.

Additional unauthorized extensions in 66 other structures have also been dismantled, indicating a comprehensive effort to curb illegal construction activities.

The Municipal Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Team, under the vigilance of Commissioner Saurabh Rao, has targeted a total of 264 unauthorized structures, notably in areas like Diva and Mumbra. The initiative has bolstered accountability measures, encouraging citizens to verify construction permits through QR codes accessible on building facades.

(With inputs from agencies.)