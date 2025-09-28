Left Menu

Thane Municipal Corp's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions: A 198-Demolition Success

The Thane Municipal Corporation has demolished 198 unauthorized constructions since June, following directives from the High Court. The campaign aims to prevent further unauthorized developments. Citizen awareness is being promoted through the use of QR codes for verifying construction permits, ensuring all new buildings meet legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:18 IST
Thane Municipal Corp's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions: A 198-Demolition Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Since June, the Thane Municipal Corporation has rigorously pursued the demolition of 198 unauthorized constructions in line with directives from the High Court, an official reports.

Additional unauthorized extensions in 66 other structures have also been dismantled, indicating a comprehensive effort to curb illegal construction activities.

The Municipal Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Team, under the vigilance of Commissioner Saurabh Rao, has targeted a total of 264 unauthorized structures, notably in areas like Diva and Mumbra. The initiative has bolstered accountability measures, encouraging citizens to verify construction permits through QR codes accessible on building facades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
2
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global
3
Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

 United States
4
Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025