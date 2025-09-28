Left Menu

Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Faces Court Amid Sex Harassment Charges

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman, appeared before a Delhi court accused of sexually harassing 17 women. Police sought his custody, freezing Rs 8 crore in his accounts. An FIR details how the former institute chairman sent inappropriate messages and tracked students. He used aliases for fraudulent financial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:13 IST
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Faces Court Amid Sex Harassment Charges
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, was brought before a Delhi court on Sunday following accusations of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private institute. Authorities revealed that they were seeking a five-day custody for Saraswati, who was apprehended from a hotel in Agra earlier that morning.

The court has deferred its decision on the police custody request until 4:45 PM. The hearing took place before Duty Magistrate Ravi at 3:40 PM. It is reported that Saraswati, aged 62, had amassed wealth through questionable means, with Rs 8 crore frozen in various accounts.

The allegations in the FIR portray Saraswati as a manipulative figure who forced students into uncomfortable situations and monitored them obsessively. Investigations uncovered how he operated under various aliases and fabricated connections with international organizations to justify his fraudulent activities, including withdrawing substantial funds post-FIR registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
3
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
4
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025