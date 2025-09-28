Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Faces Court Amid Sex Harassment Charges
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman, appeared before a Delhi court accused of sexually harassing 17 women. Police sought his custody, freezing Rs 8 crore in his accounts. An FIR details how the former institute chairman sent inappropriate messages and tracked students. He used aliases for fraudulent financial activities.
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, was brought before a Delhi court on Sunday following accusations of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private institute. Authorities revealed that they were seeking a five-day custody for Saraswati, who was apprehended from a hotel in Agra earlier that morning.
The court has deferred its decision on the police custody request until 4:45 PM. The hearing took place before Duty Magistrate Ravi at 3:40 PM. It is reported that Saraswati, aged 62, had amassed wealth through questionable means, with Rs 8 crore frozen in various accounts.
The allegations in the FIR portray Saraswati as a manipulative figure who forced students into uncomfortable situations and monitored them obsessively. Investigations uncovered how he operated under various aliases and fabricated connections with international organizations to justify his fraudulent activities, including withdrawing substantial funds post-FIR registration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
