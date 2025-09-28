Left Menu

Cleric Arrested in Shocking Rape Case Involving Teenage Girl

A 30-year-old cleric named Anees was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, causing her to become pregnant. The incident came to light four months later when the girl's family lodged a complaint. Police have launched an investigation into the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case that has sent shockwaves through the community, a 30-year-old cleric was apprehended by authorities on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The cleric, identified as Anees from Ved Vihar Colony, allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl, resulting in her pregnancy.

The issue only came to the attention of law enforcement when the girl's family filed a formal complaint at the Sadar Bazaar Police Station, four months post-incident. Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Vyom Bindal, confirmed the arrest and detailed the initial findings.

An investigation is currently underway as police delve deeper into the case, searching for evidence and corroborating statements to bring clarity and justice to a deeply unsettling situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

