Cleric Arrested in Shocking Rape Case Involving Teenage Girl

In a disturbing case that has sent shockwaves through the community, a 30-year-old cleric was apprehended by authorities on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The cleric, identified as Anees from Ved Vihar Colony, allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl, resulting in her pregnancy.

The issue only came to the attention of law enforcement when the girl's family filed a formal complaint at the Sadar Bazaar Police Station, four months post-incident. Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Vyom Bindal, confirmed the arrest and detailed the initial findings.

An investigation is currently underway as police delve deeper into the case, searching for evidence and corroborating statements to bring clarity and justice to a deeply unsettling situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)